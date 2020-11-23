Priyanka Chopra embarks on a fitness journey

Priyanka Chopra is embracing her time in quarantine, revealing the dramatic improvement of her workout routine and diet while being in isolation.

Loading the player...

The 38-year-old actress and author also described her time in lockdown as “very productive,” after finishing her long-awaited memoir Unfinished , adding that it seemed like “the right time to introspect on my life.”

Priyanka has spent this year with her husband Nick Jonas in their Los Angeles home, finding time to work after her workout and while “Nick is busy doing his thing.”

Confessing that she is now focusing on herself, the actress was forced to change her routine and is putting her physical wellbeing and mental health first.

She went on to admit that she has never “worked out as consistently as during quarantine,” and has now taken the time to “pay attention” to her diet, including “drinking lots of water,” starting her day “with some exercise,” and stop eating “after eight o’clock.”