Hilary Duff revealed she was exposed to COVID-19

Hilary Duff is currently in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 while being pregnant with her third child.

The 33-year-old actress described to her 16 million followers on Instagram how she was in contact with the virus and is now showing a good example, isolating herself away from her family.

She has also been sharing more Instagram stories during her time alone, including treating herself to comfort food, keeping up with her family via text messages and photos, posting her skincare products and spending quality time with her puppy.

Hilary did not reveal the situation that exposed her to the deadly virus, but admitted it was her “day 2” in quarantine after she was “exposed to covid.”

The family of the Younger star has been extremely supportive, as they have been “leaving so many sweet treats,” including an apple pie outside her door, and with her 8-year-old son Luca saying “I love you” by knocking codes from a separate room.

Her husband and singer Matthew Koma has been taking care of the kids, while the New York based actress has shared the cutest photos of them from her home, including a photo of her daughter Banks Violet Blair, captioned “when dad dresses you,” and another one “when dad does your hair.”