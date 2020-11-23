Did Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas take their relationship to the next level?

We’ve had our eye on the blooming relationship of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas for some time now. We’ve watched Affleck be a great boyfriend by picking up his girlfriend from photoshoots, he’s even helped Armas move her belongings, and oftentimes he happily greets her at the front door after she returns home from work.
More recently after some photos of the couple have surfaced, we are wondering if the pair took their relationship to the next level. According to the photos, Affleck and Armas shared a few passionate kisses and hugs while on a balcony of a mansion in New Orleans, Louisiana as they are in the midst of filming an upcoming psychological erotic thriller movie, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The film’s plot is centered around a “wealthy husband who allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce but then becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her numerous lovers,” according to Grosby Group.
In between the couple’s PDA, the “James Bond” actress can be seen in the photos admiring a large ring on her left ring finger, while Affleck couldn’t stop smiling. It’s unknown whether the pair are actually engaged or if the ring is just a prop for their filming.
The only information that we do know about the ring is from E! News which recently reported, “The actress was spotted wearing the same exact prop ring last year, just before things turned romantic between her and Ben.”
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas passionately kiss as they reunite where it all began
Ana de Armas kisses a leading man that isn’t Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck happily greets Ana de Armas at home after a long day of work
The 48-year-old actor and Armas have been dating since last year. The duo first met on the set of their film “Deep Water,” and have been going strong ever since. Affleck and Armas have been quarantining together during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still unsure if the pair has officially moved in together.
There are a lot of unanswered questions with this couple but we’ll continue to see what unfolds and if they actually do end up getting engaged.