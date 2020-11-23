Did Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas take their relationship to the next level?

In between the couple’s PDA, the “James Bond” actress can be seen in the photos admiring a large ring on her left ring finger, while Affleck couldn’t stop smiling. It’s unknown whether the pair are actually engaged or if the ring is just a prop for their filming.

The only information that we do know about the ring is from E! News which recently reported, “The actress was spotted wearing the same exact prop ring last year, just before things turned romantic between her and Ben.”

The 48-year-old actor and Armas have been dating since last year. The duo first met on the set of their film “Deep Water,” and have been going strong ever since. Affleck and Armas have been quarantining together during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still unsure if the pair has officially moved in together.

There are a lot of unanswered questions with this couple but we’ll continue to see what unfolds and if they actually do end up getting engaged.