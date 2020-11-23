Jennifer Lopez debuted a sexy short hairstyle which turned heads at the American Music Awards

The 2020 American Music Awards took place last night and although we’re still living in a pandemic, the stars stepped out looking beyond fabulous for the annual award show. Although the show was a bit different, of course, it didn’t stop some of our favorite celebs, such as Jennifer Lopez from showing up and showing out.

Lopez never makes an appearance without looking incredible and she did just that for Sunday night’s award show. It’s no surprise that the “Jenny from the Block” singer is a beauty chameleon, as the 51-year-old triple threat can successfully pull off any hair or makeup style.

For the AMA’s, Lopez rocked a different look which consisted of a long bob that barely grazed her shoulders. It’s a shorter hairstyle from what we’re used to seeing on the singer. Her hair was styled in the famous wet look and parted in the middle with soft waves. Lopez’s hair was styled by Chris Appleton, a celebrity hairstylist who JLO often works with.

In addition to her stunning hair look, the “Hustlers” actress’ makeup was perfection as always. Lopez had a soft smoky eye, bronzed contoured cheeks, and a nude lip. The 51-year-old’s makeup was done by Mary Phillips, a celebrity makeup artist who also works with the Kardashian family.