Loading the player...

Digital Cover Spanish Edition

Ximena Duque shows her third pregnancy for the first time

In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, the Colombian entrepreneur and actress welcomed us into her new Miami home. Ximena shows her stunning family and baby belly.

BY
LEER EN ESPAñOL

Ximena Duque has always known what she wanted: a beautiful family, a job that filled her with happiness and financial solvency so she could better help people who need it most. It was only a matter of time before her goals became a reality.

In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, the Colombian entrepreneur and actress welcomed us into her new Miami home. For the first time during her six-month-pregnancy, Ximena shows her stunning family and baby belly. The now 35-year-old entrepreneur expressed excitement in expectation of Skye, her third baby and second daughter, with her husband Jay Adkins.

This moment of her life is not only filled with personal happiness, but also professional success. Ximena has inspired countless women with her continued business ventures.

Ximena could not be more proud of Cristian, her first-born son, who she had at 19 with her then partner Christian Carabias. Two years ago, she revisited that happiness when Luna was born. In three months she will welcome the newest addition to the family, Skye.

We hope you enjoy this stunning digital cover that tells the story of Ximena and her growing family.

Photo: Kike Flores - Assistant: Katy Arango | Makeup and Hairstyle: Millie Morales | Stylist: Reading Pantaleón
Loading the player...

How do you feel about this pregnancy?
Congratulations on this third baby, how are you going with the preparations for Skye‘s arrival?
What is the difference between the two pregnancies? Are you feeling nervous?
“I’m very positive that everything is going to be fine.” Photo: Kike Flores | Makeup and Hairstyle: Millie Morales | Stylist: Reading Pantaleón
Have you planned to have some kind of special delivery with all this pandemic stuff? What precautions are you taking for delivery?
“I’m in an emotionally happy place and my heart is where I have always wanted to be, but professionally I know that I can have so much more. Photo: Kike Flores | Makeup and Hairstyle: Millie Morales | Stylist: Reading Pantaleón

How has Luna taken the arrival of her little sister, has she become somewhat jealous?
How is your son Cristian taking it?
Cristian can’t wait to meet Skye. He wants to see who she is going to look like. Photo: Kike Flores | Makeup and Hairstyle: Millie Morales | Stylist: Reading Pantaleón
What difference do you find between the Ximena from before to the Ximena from now?
Do you miss acting?
“Great leaders are made from crises, and the most successful people in the history of the entire world were born from a crisis.” Photo: Kike Flores | Makeup and Hairstyle: Millie Morales | Stylist: Reading Pantaleón

How does this business change come into your life?
A perfect moment in her life in which personal happiness communes with work success. Photo: Kike Flores | Makeup and Hairstyle: Millie Morales | Stylist: Reading Pantaleón
Are you where you want to be or would you ask for something more from life?
“I’m with the family that I did dream of, I do not want another husband, I want to die with my husband and reach old age hand in hand.” Photo: Kike Flores | Makeup and Hairstyle: Millie Morales | Stylist: Reading Pantaleón
How are you going through the final stretch of your pregnancy?
Have you thought about having more children?
Ximena Duque shows her third pregnancy for the first time. Photo: Kike Flores | Makeup and Hairstyle: Millie Morales | Stylist: Reading Pantaleón

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more