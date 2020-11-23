Ximena Duque shows her third pregnancy for the first time

How does this business change come into your life?

Look, Monat comes into my life at the perfect time. Great leaders are made from crises, and the most successful people in the history of the entire world were born from a crisis. When Monat came into my life, Telemundo and I said that we are no longer going to be exclusive, I was in a wonderful comfort zone for many years. I worked with the network that I appreciate very much, I really grew up there. They supported me a lot. So, when they take away that balance or stability, the floor moves and you say, what am I going to do now? I had always wanted, beyond a business, to see how I could impact lives. So many women who write to me on my social networks and tell me that they admire me, how I did to succeed, and I wanted to be a spokesperson for them. I remember that before Monat I said I was going to do conferences for women, but what am I going to say? Tell my story, that how I got there, that, if I was illegal, that I had my young son, I fought for him ... but what else? I remember that I was in that search asking God to show me something that I can stay at home. Just, they were talking to me to do something in Colombia, in Mexico, some independent productions and I was working on that. Monat comes into my life and I found the possibility to help thousands of people and take advantage of my digital influence in a very positive way. I realize and do a market analysis and there was no public figure doing Monat or doing a network marketing as such and for me it was like my brain was opened and I said: “here it is!”. I am going to be the pioneer in an industry and I am going to show not only my art industry but also the normal person that they can have the life they have dreamed of. She had no idea how she was going to do it. It is a career in which I not only sell, there are many things and I got in my head. My ego told me: ”Either you do it well or you do it”, because you listen to things. You think about what they will say like: ”Ximena Duque ended up selling shampoo, poor thing” and all those little voices that begin to fill your head with negative things. I remember that even my husband told me: “how can you think of it, if you are doing so well on social networks as an influencer”, and I saw further. Since I left Colombia I envisioned myself winning prizes, as a protagonist, successful in the artistic medium, I didn‘t even know how I was going to do it. All of that came and when I joined Monet I began to decree it in my mind. That was my chance and other public figures came after me. I am very proud to say it because I opened that door for my many colleagues in the art world to make this movement with me. I grabbed the bull by the horns and jumped in, I forgot what they will say and when you leave that behind and focus on yourself you can achieve great things.