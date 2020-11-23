Ximena Duque shows her third pregnancy for the first time

Ximena Duque has always known what she wanted: a beautiful family, a job that filled her with happiness and financial solvency so she could better help people who need it most. It was only a matter of time before her goals became a reality.
In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, the Colombian entrepreneur and actress welcomed us into her new Miami home. For the first time during her six-month-pregnancy, Ximena shows her stunning family and baby belly. The now 35-year-old entrepreneur expressed excitement in expectation of Skye, her third baby and second daughter, with her husband Jay Adkins.
This moment of her life is not only filled with personal happiness, but also professional success. Ximena has inspired countless women with her continued business ventures.
Ximena could not be more proud of Cristian, her first-born son, who she had at 19 with her then partner Christian Carabias. Two years ago, she revisited that happiness when Luna was born. In three months she will welcome the newest addition to the family, Skye.
We hope you enjoy this stunning digital cover that tells the story of Ximena and her growing family.
Loading the player...
How do you feel about this pregnancy?
Congratulations on this third baby, how are you going with the preparations for Skye‘s arrival?
What is the difference between the two pregnancies? Are you feeling nervous?
Have you planned to have some kind of special delivery with all this pandemic stuff? What precautions are you taking for delivery?
How has Luna taken the arrival of her little sister, has she become somewhat jealous?
How is your son Cristian taking it?
What difference do you find between the Ximena from before to the Ximena from now?
Do you miss acting?
How does this business change come into your life?
Are you where you want to be or would you ask for something more from life?
How are you going through the final stretch of your pregnancy?