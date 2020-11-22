Chrissy Teigen snuggles with daughter and mom after ‘hardest 4 days’

Chrissy Teigen is grateful for the supportive ladies in her life. The 34-year-old model showed you’re never too old to snuggle with your mom, with a heartfelt post on Saturday, November 21. In her usual candid demeanor, she wrote to fans: “one day I will tell you the recent story of the hardest 4 days of my life. for now, here’s me needing my mommy.” The accompanying photo was a charming snap of her cuddling up to her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, and daughter, Luna, on the couch. After all, we all need somebody to lean on!

Chrissy was makeup free and casually clad in the vulnerable photo. She lays on her mom’s lap, who wraps her in her loving arms. Also in the sweet embrace is four-year-old Luna, who Chrissy shares with husband John Legend .

Fans and celebrity friends alike poured love into the comments section, sending support to the Cravings author in what’s been an extra tough year. Paris Hilton, Jenna Dewan, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kate Hudson and more stars left heart emojis for their friend. Everyone related, collectively calling a mother’s arms the best place to be.