Chrissy Teigen snuggles with daughter and mom after ‘hardest 4 days’

Chrissy Teigen is grateful for the supportive ladies in her life. The 34-year-old model showed you’re never too old to snuggle with your mom, with a heartfelt post on Saturday, November 21. In her usual candid demeanor, she wrote to fans: “one day I will tell you the recent story of the hardest 4 days of my life. for now, here’s me needing my mommy.” The accompanying photo was a charming snap of her cuddling up to her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, and daughter, Luna, on the couch. After all, we all need somebody to lean on!
Chrissy was makeup free and casually clad in the vulnerable photo. She lays on her mom’s lap, who wraps her in her loving arms. Also in the sweet embrace is four-year-old Luna, who Chrissy shares with husband John Legend .
Fans and celebrity friends alike poured love into the comments section, sending support to the Cravings author in what’s been an extra tough year. Paris Hilton, Jenna Dewan, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kate Hudson and more stars left heart emojis for their friend. Everyone related, collectively calling a mother’s arms the best place to be.
In addition to the global 2020 madness, Chrissy and her family have been grieving the loss of their baby Jack. After 20 weeks of pregnancy, she shared her devastation on social media. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”
“Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning,” she penned in a heartbreaking essay for Medium . “I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness.”
“Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again,” she candidly continued. Chrissy was diagnosed with partial placenta abruption and underwent several blood transfusions while in the hospital.