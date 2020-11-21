Eiza Gonzalez and more react to Lukas Gage’s viral audition clip of director insulting him

This week’s MVP is Lukas Gage, who handled an uncomfortable zoom encounter with pure grace. The Euphoria star went viral on Friday, November 20, after sharing a clip from an audition gone wrong. He pretty much summed up the mishap in the caption, writing: “psa: if youre a shit talking director make sure to mute ur mic on zoom mtgings.” After he caught the director shaming his apartment in real-time, celebrities publicly stood by him.

Scroll to watch the clip and see stars react!

Virtual auditions are being held as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic. If an actor progresses far enough or is of a certain status, they’ll audition live with a director via zoom. Lukas was doing just from his apartment in Hollywood when he overheard the director talking behind his back. Unfortunately, the unknown British director forgot to mute himself, so Lukas heard the whole thing.

As Gage prepared to audition, the director rattled off an unnecessary quip about the actor’s apartment. “These poor people live in these tiny apartments. Like, I’m looking at his background, and he’s got his TV…,” the voice assessed of Lukas‘ home, which appeared to be lovely for the record.

The actor, who’s had recurring stints on several television shows, gave a classy response. “I know! It’s a shitty apartment,” he said. “Give me this job so I can get a better one.” He laughed it off, adding: “Listen, I’m living in a four-by-four box; it’s fine. Just give me the job, and we’ll be fine.” The director then apologizes, saying he was mortified.

Given the fact that Lukas shared the video publicly, we’re guessing he either didn’t book the gig or simply turned it down, which is what many celebrities said they would have done. The comments section of the cringe-worthy clip, was ablaze with celebrity support. “Handled like a champ,” wrote Joe Jonas. SNL icon Molly Shannon sympathized with him, writing: “you handled that so well lukas. what a lousy thing of him to say. and here you are putting yourself out there for your audition. vulnerable. wanting to get the part etc.”

“Is that Donald Trump on the zoom?” Eiza Gonzalez joked. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler said: “you handled this sooooooooo much f***ing better than i would have. applause for you.” Cynthia Erivo added: “On behalf of whoever that person was, I’m so sorry, that’s unacceptable. You handled that with total grace.”

Shameless leading lady Emmy Rossum had an expert guess on who the mystery voice was, writing: “I think I know that voice. If it’s who I’m thinking, he asked me to ‘audition’ for him once. But not to read a scene. He said he knew I could act. Just to come into his office in a bikini and do a twirl. No joke. THAT was the ask. My reps said he wanted to know if I was ‘fat right now.’ I believe I told my agent, ‘Tell him no thank you and to go f–k himself.”