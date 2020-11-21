Salma Hayek’s rare candid with daughter Valentina and husband Francois is beyond precious

Salma Hayek may actively treat fans to fabulous glimpses of her life, but she tends to keep her husband and daughter off the grid. It’s rare for the 54-year-old A-lister to post a photo of François-Henri Pinault , 58, or their child Valentina , 13, to Instagram. However, she did just that on Thursday, November 19, publishing a delightful candid of their family trio along with a heartfelt note. Grab the tissues, because it’ll tug at your heartstrings!

Salma translated her caption into three languages: English, Spanish and French. Her sentiment read: “Never in my greatest dreams I could have imagined that I get to share my life with such a wonderful and extraordinary man. You are our strength, you are our inspiration, you are our home.”

Fans and celebrity friends alike loved the post, calling it “precious” and wonderful to see the star so happy. Salma’s The Hitman‘s Bodyguard pal Ryan Reynolds was among famous followers to appreciate the “#TBT” post.