Miranda Kerr’s Thoughts on Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Will Give you faith in co-parenting with an ex

Supermodel and Kora Organics founder Miranda Kerr appeared virtually on The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, November 20, and was the epitome of class. Kerr, formerly married to Orlando Boom had nothing but nice things to say about his fiancé and baby mama Katy Perry. Kerr and Bloom share a 9-year-old son named Flynn together, and Perry gave birth to their daughter Daisy Dove in August. Drew Barrymore told Kerr that said when she heard her talk about Perry she was “marveled.”

©GettyImages Miranda Kerr, Orlanda Bloom, Flynn

Barrymore told the successful businesswoman, “You‘re so dope and rad, and your messaging and energy that you send out to your whole entire family is so positive and is such an amazing example of how we all can create that narrative and behave that way and set a ton for everybody.” Kerr responded, “I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother, it’s just the most important thing.” Kerr continued, “I am just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I’m so grateful that I found my incredible husband.”

Kerr is married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. They got married in 2017 and have two children together. Kerr added, “We all really respect each other and when it comes to special occasions when we have to be together, we work it out, so we have compromises that we work out together. We are like, ‘What is the best for our whole family?’ But we really do always think of what is the best thing for Flynn.” Barrymore divorced her third husband, Will Kopelman, in 2016 and said she “couldn’t agree more” with Kerr. “I put my north star, my compass always to my children first and life always falls into the right place if I do that.”