Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas passionately kiss as they reunite where it all began

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were photographed getting steamy on set in New Orleans, Louisiana. The couple is currently working on an erotic thriller directed by Adrian Lyne named “Deep Water.” And it happens to be the same set they met each other on a year ago in November 2019. Making this kind of their anniversary? They were shooting reshoots for the film in a Louisiana mansion. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Armas and Affleck are seen locking lips and making out like a couple of teenagers in love.

📸 Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas today filming deep waters in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/MJa6cMpCuf — best of ben affleck (@BstOfAffleck) November 20, 2020

Affleck and Armas play husband and wife in the erotic thriller. The film follows the story of a wealthy husband who allows his wife to have affairs to avoid a divorce. He then becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers. The reshoots should be easy for them to nail since they reportedly moved in together. The couple practiced their method acting during downtime on set and Armas was sitting on a tiny porch railing and Affleck was standing in between her legs. They looked lovingly at each other, smiling and laughing while sharing kisses. Affleck was also smoking a cigarette so Armas must not mind smokers breath. Armas was also wearing a huge ring on her wedding finger but considering she was on set it‘s most likely part of her costume.

Um hello Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas 👀 is that what I think it is? 💍 pic.twitter.com/WMF4eqHlhI — Leanza (@taylenacolab) November 21, 2020

The couple spent time during lockdown together and Armas was photographed moving stuff into his Los Angeles home in August. A source told Us Weekly at the time, “Ben and Ana basically live together and Ben is very into Ana and so sweet to her. They are like any couple and sometimes she picks dumb and immature fights with him, but he doesn’t get flustered and they’re never about big issues [or] dealbreakers for either of them.” Over the next few month they were photographed taking walks around the block with her dog and grabbing coffee. The last time the couple was spotted publicly was October 15th.