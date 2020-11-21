Is Sophie Turner’s new tattoo about her daughter?

Sophie Turner got the most adorable tattoo in honor of her daughter and we’re here for it!

The actress welcomed her first child with Joe Jonas this summer and made sure to be extremely private during her pregnancy, without ever confirming the name of her baby girl.

However fans of the happy couple congratulated them and went along with a rumor, stating that the name chosen for their daughter is in fact Willa, and it’s connected to the popular HBO show Game of Thrones, in which Sophie plays Sansa Stark.

Sophie and Joe never made an official announcement, but this didn’t stop Sophie from giving us some hints on her personal social media account.

The 24-year-old actress posted a selfie on Instagram showing off her brand new minimalist tattoo on her wrist, with the letter “W” right under the letter “J.”

While the first letter is known to be in honor of her husband Joe, fans are almost sure that the new ink is the final proof that the couple named their baby, Willa.