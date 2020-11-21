The reason why Max Ehrich is not laughing at Demi Lovato’s PCA jokes

Max Ehrich’s seems to be struggling with his sense of humor — at least when it’s Demi Lovato making the jokes. During Lovato’s recent appearance at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, she joked about her failed engagement with the actor, comments that Ehrich has described as an exploitation of their breakup. “I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life,” Lovato joked. “Don’t get me wrong; it started out amazing. I performed at the GRAMMYs and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, COVID hit, and everything shut down,” she said.

“So I did what everyone else did; I went into lockdown mode and got engaged,” she continued referring to her fleeting romance and engagement to Max Ehrich. “I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of post mates unlimited. Also, I didn’t know this could happen but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert. So basically the same as everyone else.”

After winning the audience with her entertaining speech — sorry, Max, not sorry — the 29-year-old New Jersey native took social media to share a thing or two of the singers opening monologue. “Exploiting our breakup for clout at PCA is not chill,” he wrote in the comments section, asking the “Cool for the summer” interpreter to “stop talking about me on award shows. Thanks.”

Although Ehrich is the one asking Lovato to stop talking about him, a few weeks ago, Demi Lovato was the one allegedly not wanting anything to do with him after he refused to call it quits. A source told E! News, “Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he’s been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him.”

“Demi is completely done and doesn’t want to see him again at this point,” the source explains. “She can’t believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it.” According to the source, “She’s been spending a lot of time with her family and friends to help heal from this, and they are all keeping her occupied and rallying around her.”

After the breakup, the actor took Instagram stories to share his thoughts. “One chapter finally closed this am,” he wrote. “And now I turn the page. Focused on wellness, love, God, my family, friends, and my art. Good vibes only,” he concluded.