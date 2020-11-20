Why Barack Obama is scared of his daughter Sasha Obama

Former President Barack Obama is scared of his youngest daughter Sasha Obama . The dad of two revealed the hilarious reason he’s fearful of his 19 year old during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday. “Sasha is a mini Michelle,” the A Promised Land author explained. “And I’m afraid of Michelle. And Sasha having seen that, basically has the same look and the same attitude.”

©BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images Barack revealed that his youngest daughter Sasha is a mini Michelle Obama

While Sasha is more like her mother Michelle Obama , 22-year-old Malia Obama takes after her father. “Malia is more like me temperamentally and we call ourselves ‘The Long Faces,’ because her face is more shaped like mine and ‘The Round Faces’ are Michelle and Sasha.”

He continued, “The Round Faces are a fiercer tribe. We’re like the vegetarians, the gatherers, and they’re the hunters. We try to keep the peace with them.” Barack also admitted that he is “generally the brunt of jokes” in his house.

The 59 year old, who was president for eight years, left the White House in 2017. During his time in office, Barack enjoyed not having a commute so he could enjoy dinner with his family every night at 6:30. “So you’d come from the Situation Room and then you’d sit down and suddenly you’re hearing about some dorky boy at school or witnessing an argument between Michelle and Sasha about whether Sasha is going to actually eat that spinach or not and it takes your mind off things a little bit. It helped ground me,” he confessed.

Barack added, “I actually think I was a better president because of that constant reminder of what’s the point of all this other than making sure you’re leaving a better world for your kids.”