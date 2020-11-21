Barack Obama lists Michelle, Malia and Sasha’s ‘multiple badass qualities’

It’s no secret that Barack Obama admires the women in his life. In the cover story for InStyle’s January issue, the former President offered some insight into his favorite qualities about his wife, Michelle Obama , and his two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

“They all have multiple badass qualities,” the 59 told InStyle. “I think people know Michelle well enough to know how amazing she can be as a public speaker. They probably are less aware of what it’s like to work out with Michelle when she’s really in her groove,” he continued. ”And sometimes that includes her boxing. You don’t want to get in the way when she’s working on a bag — including some kicks. There’s force there.”

But of course, the former First Lady isn’t the only ‘badass’ woman in his life. When it comes to his daughters, 22-year-old Malia and 19-year-old Sasha, Barack said their strength comes through in their confidence.

“Sasha is, as Malia describes it, completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated — and never has been — by anybody’s titles, anybody’s credentials. If she thinks something’s wrong or right, she will say so,” Obama gushed.

The Chicago native goes on to explain that strength was on full display during a family visit to Russia, which is an anecdote he also recounts in his new memoir, A Promised Land.