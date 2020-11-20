Shawn Mendes reveals how Camila Cabello has changed his other relationships

Dating Camila Cabello has changed Shawn Mendes ’ relationships with his family and friends for the better. The Stitches singer opened up about his girlfriend’s influence on him during an interview with Elton John for VMAN. “You know what it was more than anything? I don’t know if it was something that was a ‘me thing’ or a ‘men thing,’ but I think for seven years, I was on such a speedy path down one way with blinders on, and I wasn’t keeping in touch with my family and friends...but when I landed with Camila, immediately she had her family around more,” the 22-year-old star shared.

©Getty Images Shawn Mendes admitted that he used to feel ‘a little bit alone’

“[She’s] all about the family and friends, and it really made me like, ‘Oh, I should call my mom’ I started reaching back out to my family and friends and all of these connections I felt were further away,” Shawn continued. “I felt a little bit alone out there and she changed that for me.”

The Canadian crooner and former Fifth Harmony member, who recently adopted a puppy named Tarzan together, have been dating since July 2019. “Almost a year and a half,” Shawn told Elton. “We’ve known each other for like, six or seven.”

©Getty Images The singers have been dating since July 2019

In a trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary, In Wonder, Shawn revealed that Camila, 23, is the inspiration for his songs. He said, “My song comes on the radio or something and I’m like, ‘Everything’s about you. They’ve always been about you.’ She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ Like, they’re all about you. Like every song I’ve ever wrote.”