Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid looked fabulous while braving the New York City cold

Models, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are currently in New York City and they made the sidewalks of the Big Apple their runway on Thursday. Jenner and Hadid, who are longtime besties, enjoyed lunch at the restaurant Bubby’s in Tribeca before going uptown for some art.

©GrosbyGroup Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid leaving lunch in NYC.

The young models looked as fashionable as ever while braving the New York City cold. Jenner dressed simple yet chic for the occasion in a long dark brown coat layered over a cream-colored turtleneck that was paired with black pants and matching Nike trainers.

©GrosbyGroup Kendall Jenner made a simple outfit look so chic.

The model topped off her look with Vehla Eyewear‘s Dixie sunglasses, Missoma’s ovate hoop earrings, and a black purse, according to Harper’s Bazaar. She protected her face with a black face mask. When it got too cold, Jenner even whipped out an on-trend black bucket hat.