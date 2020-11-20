Viral TikTok star Doggface208 buys a new house in cash

A little over two months ago a viral TikTok took the world by storm. But it wasn’t Addison Rae or Kylie Jenner, it was a 37-year-old Native-Mexican man riding down the street on a skateboard, drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice while singing happily along to Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 song “Dreams.” That man was Nathan Apodaca. It was a carefree, blissful, and beautiful sight that 2020 needed. The video was even recreated by Shakira. It has been viewed over 71 million times on TikTok and has 11.6 million “likes” to date. The viral video completely changed Apodaca’s life. He’s been interviewed by Forbes, he’s meeting and working with celebrities, filming commercials, got engaged, and just bought a new house- which he paid for in cash.

Apodaca was born in 1983 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to a Mexican father and a Northern Arapaho mother, who grew up on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming, USA. He told the LA Times he loves to embrace both cultures. “I’m Native-Mexican,” Apodaca said. “I’ve always embraced both sides of my dad’s heritage, my mom’s heritage. Cholo all the way. I live it. I love it. It don’t matter. They can label me, whatever they want, but I’ll live it.”

At the time of the video, Apodaca was working as a laborer at a potato warehouse in Idaho with his father. In the viral video, he was longboarding to work after his car battery died. When the video rose to fame Apodaca had to start asking for time off to do interviews. He explained, “I was like, ‘So, I don’t know what’s going on. I have some things going on where I have a couple interviews. I just need to get this taken care of.” “Well, we’re proud of you,” his boss responded. “We’re excited for you.” A few days later Apodaca had an L.A.-based manager fielding his interview requests. He was also approached by agents. According to ConanDaily, he repeatedly said no to agent Gina Rodriguez of Gitoni Productions, who previously represented Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. Apodaca eventually said yes. Rodriguez told the Post Register, “Influencers go viral all the time but it is rare to see someone get so much attention for so long. We don’t think Nathan is going away any time soon.”