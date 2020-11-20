Catherine Zeta-Jones shares emotional video on her 20th wedding anniversary

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are still going strong! The Hollywood couple is celebrating their romance with an emotional video that marks the 20th wedding anniversary.

The two stars hosted a beautiful ceremony at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York in 2000, described by the actress on her Instagram account as “an amazing magical night,” expressing her love for her husband, thanking him “for the love and laughter.”

The touching video shared by Catherine includes personal footage from the wedding and family photos with their children Dylan Michael and Carys Zeta.

The 51-year-old actress also wrote on her Instagram post “I love you more now as I did then,” referring to the “7304.85 days and nights” that they have spent together.

She also revealed that they will not be organizing “any great big party” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, admitting that “it would be nice to get all of our friends together in one space, but we’re not doing that until we’re completely out of the woods.”

The family has reportedly spent their time together in quarantine, with Carys attending school in Switzerland and Dylan away in college, the actress has shared her happiness as “all of a sudden” they were “all back together again,” adding that she really loves it that way.