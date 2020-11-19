Megan Fox admits she was still with Brian Austin Green when she fell for Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has finally confirmed that was still with her husband, Brian Austin Green , when she first fell for current boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly .

In a new interview for Kelly’s album Tickets to My Downfall, Fox describes their meeting as a moment that changed everything. The couple met in early 2020, when they were on set for their film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. At the time, Fox and Green had been together for nearly 15 years and share three sons Bodhi Ransom, Journey River, and Noah Shannon. But despite that history, when Megan and Machine Gun Kelly first laid eyes on one another, she says she knew in an instant that she was done for.

In May, Green announced that the couple was going their separate ways, posting an emotional video explaining that life without Fox was a whole new world for him. As for Megan, her world turned upside too, but for very different reasons.

When talking about the experience she had working with him on Midnight in the Switchgrass, Fox told Nylon: “I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f***ed.”

She went on to describe her relationship with Kelly as a “once in a lifetime thing” of “mythic proportions,” going on to explain: “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”