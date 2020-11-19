J Balvin earns second Guinness World Record title with 13 Latin GRAMMY nominations

J Balvin has earned himself yet another Guinness World Records title, being named the artist with the most Latin GRAMMY nominations in a year with a whopping 13 nominations.

The 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards are happening tonight in Miami, Florida, but even before the festivities begin, J Balvin has won big. By securing 13 nominations from the Academy, the reggaeton star has taken the Guinness World Records title from Puerto Rican duo Calle 13, who previously held the top spot with their ten nominations for the 12th annual ceremony back in 2011.

Earning more than a dozen nominations, the Colombian star is being recognized in categories all across the board. He received two nominations in the Record of the Year category for “Rojo” and “China,” and two nominations in the Album of the Year category for Colores and his collaborative project with Bad Bunny, Oasis.

Plus, Colores and Oasis also received nominated in the Best Urban Music Album category, while “Rojo” received nods for Best Urban Song and Best Short Form Music Video.

This isn’t the first time the Reggaeton’s Global Ambassador has been recognized, as he already has four Latin GRAMMY Awards under his belt. Before seeing what accolades he takes home at tonight’s ceremony, Balvin won the Latin GRAMMY for Best Urban Song twice, for “Ay Vamos” in 2015 and “Con Altura” in 2019. He’s also taken home the trophy for Best Urban Music Album twice, winning for Energía in 2016 and for Vibras in 2018.

J Balvin earned his first Guinness World Records title in March 2016 when he broke the record for the longest stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart by a single artist with his hit “Ginza.” The song dominated the charts, staying at the top spot for an impressive 22 weeks.