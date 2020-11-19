Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are maturely handling their breakup

Sometimes it’s hard for us to accept celebrity breakups, especially when the couple seems so right together. One of our favorite Hollywood couples sadly called it quits recently. Actress Olivia Wilde and actor Jason Sudeikis reportedly called off their engagement earlier this year after being together for nine years and sharing two children.
Despite splitting up, the couple was spotted in Los Angeles on Monday looking like they were on good terms with one another as they shared a hug and a loving embrace. Wilde was seen wearing a black printed long dress with a black floral mask to protect her face. She topped off the look with sunglasses and wore her hair down.
Her ex, Sudeikis wore a tie-dye hoodie that had the text, “Listen + Lead” written across the front and he paired the hoodie with grey pants. The pair looked happy to see one another and in one photo they tightly hugged and in another picture, Sudeikis had his arm around Wilde as they walked side by side.
“The split happened at the beginning of the year,” a source close to the couple told People magazine.”It‘s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship,” the source continued.
“They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults,” another source told Us Weekly.
“Of course, there were arguments and fights over career decisions and where to live,“ the source continued. “Like most couples, they had disagreements, they were bicoastal but Jason loved living in New York and Olivia, who was born in NYC, was leaning more toward Los Angeles. She was also busier than him at times, which was difficult at times. They butted heads on many occasions and decided it was best to go their separate ways. Bottom line: they had issues and they were never going to get married.”
Wilde and Sudeikis met at a “Saturday Night Live” afterparty and started dating in 2011. Then the two got engaged a year later and now share two children together, 6-year-old Otis, and 4-year-old Daisy, according to Elle.
These two seem like they have co-parenting down pat and at the end of the day, they are good friends.