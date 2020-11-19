Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are maturely handling their breakup

Sometimes it’s hard for us to accept celebrity breakups, especially when the couple seems so right together. One of our favorite Hollywood couples sadly called it quits recently. Actress Olivia Wilde and actor Jason Sudeikis reportedly called off their engagement earlier this year after being together for nine years and sharing two children.

©GettyImages Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis back when they were together.

Despite splitting up, the couple was spotted in Los Angeles on Monday looking like they were on good terms with one another as they shared a hug and a loving embrace. Wilde was seen wearing a black printed long dress with a black floral mask to protect her face. She topped off the look with sunglasses and wore her hair down.

©GrosbyGroup Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to be on good terms.

Her ex, Sudeikis wore a tie-dye hoodie that had the text, “Listen + Lead” written across the front and he paired the hoodie with grey pants. The pair looked happy to see one another and in one photo they tightly hugged and in another picture, Sudeikis had his arm around Wilde as they walked side by side.