Jennifer Lopez dressed cozy for a convertible drive with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is a busy woman always on the go and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez has been right by her side through it all. Although the 51-year-old has been creating music, shooting music videos, and working on her highly anticipated beauty line, she still has made it a point to spend quality time with her family.
On Wednesday, the “Jenny from the Block” singer was seen going for a joy ride with Rodriguez. She was bundled up in a white fuzzy coat that was worn over black leggings and white Nike sneakers. The triple threat’s blonde hair was pulled back in a sleek ponytail and she accessorized with big gold hoop earrings and black sunglasses. Rodriguez wore a button-down shirt layered under a cardigan paired with jeans and he wore black sunglasses as well. The couple was seen getting into their white Bentley convertible in Los Angeles for a sunny drive.
It’s been a busy year for JLO despite the current circumstances. She kicked off the year with an incredible Super Bowl halftime performance and since then she has created new music, has a new movie, “Marry Me” coming out next year, is getting ready to launch a health and wellness brand with Rodriguez called, Him & Hers, all while preparing to come out with a skincare line called JLo Beauty.
The singer and actress has been teasing the launch of her line for a few months now. In a recent Instagram post on her personal page she wrote, “This isn’t just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream. I can’t wait to share my skincare secrets with you!! JLO BEAUTY DROPS 1/1/21. ✨ Get early access 12/8. #linkinbio to sign up. @JLoBeauty #JLoBeauty #BeautyHasNoExpirationDate 🎥 @jasonbergh.”
Despite creating new projects and businesses, Lopez revealed in a recent Wall Street Journal interview that she is most happy when she’s spending quality time with her kids and the pandemic has allowed her to do just that. “They need us in a different way,” she said in the interview. “We have to slow down and we have to connect more. And, you know, I don‘t want to miss things. And I realized, “God. I would have missed that if I wasn’t here today.”
“I watched them go from kind of young and naive to really, like, grown-ups to me now,” Lopez continued. “They‘re not our babies anymore. They’ve been given a dose of the real world, with the knowledge that things can be taken away from you and life is going to happen no matter what. They had to grow up….So did we.”