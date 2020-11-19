Jennifer Lopez dressed cozy for a convertible drive with Alex Rodriguez

It’s been a busy year for JLO despite the current circumstances. She kicked off the year with an incredible Super Bowl halftime performance and since then she has created new music, has a new movie, “Marry Me” coming out next year, is getting ready to launch a health and wellness brand with Rodriguez called, Him & Hers, all while preparing to come out with a skincare line called JLo Beauty.

The singer and actress has been teasing the launch of her line for a few months now. In a recent Instagram post on her personal page she wrote, “This isn’t just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream. I can’t wait to share my skincare secrets with you!! JLO BEAUTY DROPS 1/1/21. ✨ Get early access 12/8. #linkinbio to sign up. @JLoBeauty #JLoBeauty #BeautyHasNoExpirationDate 🎥 @jasonbergh.”

Despite creating new projects and businesses, Lopez revealed in a recent Wall Street Journal interview that she is most happy when she’s spending quality time with her kids and the pandemic has allowed her to do just that. “They need us in a different way,” she said in the interview. “We have to slow down and we have to connect more. And, you know, I don‘t want to miss things. And I realized, “God. I would have missed that if I wasn’t here today.”