Bobby Brown’s son Bobby Jr. has passed away 5 years after the death of his daughter Bobbi Kristina

Love is going out tonight to Bobby Brown who has reportedly lost his son Bobby Jr. The tragic news comes five years after the death of his and the late Whitney Houston ’s daughter Bobbi Kristina . According to TMZ, a source close to the family revealed Bobby Jr. was found dead Wednesday in his home in the Los Angeles, California area. Police were reportedly still at the house when news broke. According to the outlet, they do not believe there was foul play involved. He was 28 years old.
Bobby Sr. has fathered 7 children and had Bobby Jr. with ex-girlfriend Kim Ward. They dated on and off for nearly 11 years before they split in 1991. According to E! Ward was two months pregnant with Bobby Jr. at the time. Bobby Jr. was following in the footsteps of his father and his music is available for streaming on all major platforms. He also has several music videos on YouTube. Bobby Jr’s friends mourned his loss in the comments of his Instagram pictures after they heard the news. Landon Brown, who is the eldest son of Bobby Sr. confirmed his brother’s death in an Instagram post captioned, “I love you forever King.”
The news is another tragic loss for the family. Bobby Sr. was previously married to Houston before their divorce in 2007. The couple was married in 1992 and she gave birth to Bobbi Kristina the next year. Houston passed away in February 2012 from an accidental overdose while in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Unfortunately, Kristina passed away when she was just 22 years old in July 2015. In an unexplainable and tragic coincidence, she was found lifeless in the bathtub of her Georgia home and was on life support for several months before she passed away. The coroner determined Kristina’s cause of death was drowning in the tub while she had toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system. Bobby Sr. honored Kristina’s memory on the five-year anniversary of her passing in July on Instagram. The father wrote on Instagram, “There’s no way to explain how I feel. I miss you so much little girl you stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you.”