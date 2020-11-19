Bobby Brown’s son Bobby Jr. has passed away 5 years after the death of his daughter Bobbi Kristina

Love is going out tonight to Bobby Brown who has reportedly lost his son Bobby Jr. The tragic news comes five years after the death of his and the late Whitney Houston ’s daughter Bobbi Kristina . According to TMZ, a source close to the family revealed Bobby Jr. was found dead Wednesday in his home in the Los Angeles, California area. Police were reportedly still at the house when news broke. According to the outlet, they do not believe there was foul play involved. He was 28 years old.

Bobby Sr. has fathered 7 children and had Bobby Jr. with ex-girlfriend Kim Ward. They dated on and off for nearly 11 years before they split in 1991. According to E! Ward was two months pregnant with Bobby Jr. at the time. Bobby Jr. was following in the footsteps of his father and his music is available for streaming on all major platforms. He also has several music videos on YouTube. Bobby Jr’s friends mourned his loss in the comments of his Instagram pictures after they heard the news. Landon Brown, who is the eldest son of Bobby Sr. confirmed his brother’s death in an Instagram post captioned, “I love you forever King.”