Carlos Rivera cancels his hosting duties in the Latin Grammys, plus his new single with Maluma ‘100 Años’

A day before the biggest night in Latin music,  Carlos Rivera  faces one of the biggest challenges in his career: to cancel his participation as the host of  the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards. This news comes after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19. The singer of ‘¿Cómo pagarte?’ is aware of the importance of protecting the health of all those involved in the awards and his team, and has decided to step aside.

This has not been easy for Rivera, because in an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, he had shared his excitement of hosting the awards for the second time. Originally he was going to present with  Ana Brenda Contreras  and  Yalitza Aparicio , in addition to performing with Natalia Jiménez in the tribute to  Julio Iglesias .

For the native of Huamantla, Tlaxcala, presenting at the Latin Grammys represents a celebration of music and life and despite not being able to participate this year, we are sure that he will support his colleagues, as they make it an unforgettable night.

The startling news was announced through a press release earlier today. Rivera explained the reasons that led him to make the responsible decision not to participate. Although for the moment his COVID-19 results have been negative, he maintains that out of prudence he should, “let a few more days pass to know that I am not a risk factor for anyone.” The official statement from Carlos can be viewed below.

But it’s not all bad news, as Carlos has many reasons to smile and surprise his loyal fans. This Thursday, November 19 at 7pm ET, his new single, ‘100 Años’, will be released in collaboration with  Maluma . The most surprising thing of all is that the collaboration is in the mariachi tradition!

See Carlos singing a little bit of ‘100 Años’ exclusively for HOLA! USA in the video below.

