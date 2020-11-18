Serena Williams suffers a cruel blow to her career to end 2020

Serena Williams just took a tough blow to her career to top off an already tough 2020 for the tennis superstar. She missed out on finishing the year inside the World Top 10 by a small margin, which is a cruel loss after her leanest season in over a decade.

Williams will round out 2020 as the World No.11, slipping just one place in the WTA’s final rankings update of the year.

Prior to this update, the 23-time grand slam champion looked set to remain at in her number 10 spot--but that was before Aryna Sabalenka won the season-ending Linz Open for her third title of the year.

That title win for Sabalenka meant she jumped above Serena by just 140 rankings points. This is the third time in the last four years that Serena has missed the season-ending Top 10 rankings.

This is the most recent of multiple tough blows for the athlete in 2020, a very trying year for the American champion, who failed to win a grand slam title for the third-consecutive year. This is the first time that has happened in her entire career.

A lot of fans felt this year would be Serena’s best opportunity to equal or break Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 majors--but despite the absence of some of her biggest rivals (like Ash Barty, who opted out of the French and US Opens), Serena still remains stuck on 23.

This year is the first since 2006 that Williams has failed to make a grand slam final. The 39-year-old’s 23rd and most recent major came at the 2017 Australian Open, when she was pregnant.