This is how Tristan Thompson congratulated Khloé Kardashian on her People’s Choice Award win

It’s been a confusing several months regarding Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian ’s relationship. We know the on and off again couple has been quarantining together and we even saw it pan out on this current season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” when it was revealed that Kardashian got sick with COVID-19 and the NBA player helped feed her meals throughout the two weeks she was quarantined in her room. Earlier this week, Thompson congratulated Kardashian with a gift for her People’s Choice Awards win.

The People’s Choice Awards took place Sunday night and the reality star took home the coveted “Reality Star of 2020” award. On Monday, Kardashian showed her 123 million followers in an Instagram story the massive and stunning bouquet of white and pink flowers Thompson sent her in honor of her win.

In the social media video, the “Revenge Body” star and the 29-year-old athlete’s two-year-old daughter, True, is seen holding the card that came with the flowers. “Did I get flowers from your daddy?” Kardashian asks her daughter in the video, as True began to read the card, the 36-year-old said, ”Oh you‘re reading it? He says, ‘Congratulations on winning People’s Choice!’ Thank you!”



©Khloe Kardashian Baby True Thompson reading the card Tristan Thompson got Khloe Kardashian.

It’s been a long journey witnessing Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship play out. The couple originally ended things in early 2019 due to the NBA player’s cheating scandal. Then, an insider close to the couple told E! back in October that the two are supposedly back together. “She‘s very happy that he’s around and that things have been going as well as they have,” the source said.