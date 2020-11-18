Maluma shows off his colorful new look

Fifty shades of blue! Maluma debuted a colorful new look this week. On Monday, the Colombian star shared a photo of his freshly dyed aqua blue hair. “Here listening to what is coming to continue dreaming .. 🧊 #PapiJuancho 👑,” he wrote alongside pictures of himself wearing a blue outfit to complement his hair. “Match match❤️,” Thalía’s husband Tommy Mottola commented on the post, while the singer’s aunt Yudy Arias added, “That blue is mine💙.” Puerto Rican singer Justin Quiles also wrote, “Azulito 🔥🔥.”

Maluma treated his fans to more photos of his blue hair on Tuesday writing, “Being spiritual never goes out of style 💎.” Wearing the same outfit—a black leather jacket and velvet pants—from the pictures, the Marry Me actor took his new look to lunch at Zinque in West Hollywood on Nov. 17. The 26-year-old performer was also pictured wearing a face mask that read: “Keep Distance.”