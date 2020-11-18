Maluma shows off his colorful new look

Fifty shades of blue! Maluma debuted a colorful new look this week. On Monday, the Colombian star shared a photo of his freshly dyed aqua blue hair. “Here listening to what is coming to continue dreaming .. 🧊 #PapiJuancho 👑,” he wrote alongside pictures of himself wearing a blue outfit to complement his hair. “Match match❤️,” Thalía’s husband Tommy Mottola commented on the post, while the singer’s aunt Yudy Arias added, “That blue is mine💙.” Puerto Rican singer Justin Quiles also wrote, “Azulito 🔥🔥.”
Maluma treated his fans to more photos of his blue hair on Tuesday writing, “Being spiritual never goes out of style 💎.” Wearing the same outfit—a black leather jacket and velvet pants—from the pictures, the Marry Me actor took his new look to lunch at Zinque in West Hollywood on Nov. 17. The 26-year-old performer was also pictured wearing a face mask that read: “Keep Distance.”
Maluma will be performing at the upcoming American Music Awards on Nov. 22. The Hawái singer is set to hit the stage alongside his Marry Me co-star Jennifer Lopez for the world premiere performance of their collaborations Pa’ Ti and Lonely.
In a previously released statement, ABC said, “The Lopez and Maluma collaboration emphasizes the undeniable crossover success of Latin music this year, as the show has also expanded categories in both Latin and Hip-Hop genres to match its overarching popularity.”