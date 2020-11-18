The women in Michael B. Jordan’s family are thrilled he’s been named the Sexiest Man Alive

America woke up to some great news today - People magazine’s announcement of who made the cover of its Sexiest Man Alive issue. Hunky actor, Michael B. Jordan was awarded the cover of the magazine’s annual issue, which comes out on Friday, and we can’t get enough of the swoon-worthy photos.
In the issue, the 33-year-old actor is among fellow winners such as John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, and Adam Levine . Jordan was only 26-years-old when he first was featured in the magazine as an up and coming actor who we should keep our eye for it. Fast forward seven years and Jordan is now gracing the cover which is something the women in his family are very proud of.
“When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for,” Jordan said in the interview.
In regards to how the 33-year-old feels about holding this title, Jordan told People, “It‘s a cool feeling. You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.”
The actor is best known for his roles in “Creed,” “Black Panther,” and “Just Mercy.” When he isn’t starring on the big screen, Jordan told the magazine that he relishes driving cars, cooking, and playing video games. And if you’re wondering what the secret to Jordan’s confidence is, it’s “fully realizing that you can’t make everybody happy,” he said in the magazine.
“You could have all the good intentions in the world, and you’ll still get controversy or some type of negativity thrown your way,” he says. ”Sometimes you’ve just got to trust the universe, you know? You’ve got to just believe in yourself and do what you feel is really right. I think that adds up.”
When People asked Jordan where he pictures himself in 10 years he said, “Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is,” he says. ”Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play.”