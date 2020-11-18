The women in Michael B. Jordan’s family are thrilled he’s been named the Sexiest Man Alive

America woke up to some great news today - People magazine’s announcement of who made the cover of its Sexiest Man Alive issue. Hunky actor, Michael B. Jordan was awarded the cover of the magazine’s annual issue, which comes out on Friday, and we can’t get enough of the swoon-worthy photos.

In the issue, the 33-year-old actor is among fellow winners such as John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, and Adam Levine . Jordan was only 26-years-old when he first was featured in the magazine as an up and coming actor who we should keep our eye for it. Fast forward seven years and Jordan is now gracing the cover which is something the women in his family are very proud of.

“When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for,” Jordan said in the interview.