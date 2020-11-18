Mom-to-be Karlie Kloss debuts baby bump

Bump, there it is! Karlie Kloss has confirmed her pregnancy. The mom to be debuted her growing baby bump in an Instagram video on Tuesday. “Good morning,” the 28-year-old model said, before panning down to her belly. “Hello baby!” Alongside the post, she simply wrote: “good morning baby ♥️.” Fellow models and celebrities celebrated Karlie’s exciting baby news. “Awwwww. The sweetest thing,” Reese Witherspoon wrote, while pregnant Emily Ratajkowski commented, “Congrats Karlie!” Meghan Markle ’s close friend Misha Nonoo added, “💕💕💕💕.”
News broke in October that Karlie and her husband Joshua Kushner, 35, are expecting their first child. “Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021,” a source close to the supermodel told People magazine at the time. “She will be the most amazing mother.”
Karlie and Joshua, who is Ivanka Trump ’s brother-in-law, tied the knot in 2018. To commemorate their second anniversary last month, the Kode With Klossy founder shared a black and white video of her and Joshua dancing at their wedding, which she captioned: “I fall more in love with you every day ❤️ Happy 2nd anniversary @joshuakushner.” Meanwhile, the model’s husband posted a picture of Karlie writing, “happy anniversary karlie. i pinch myself every day 😍.”
Earlier this year, Karlie opened up about her marriage on Diane von Furstenberg’s Spotify podcast InCharge with DVF. “I absolutely met, married and am madly in love with my soulmate,” Karlie said (via E! News ). “He is truly my partner. He is my partner in life. He is my best friend. He is my other half. I didn‘t know that I could love someone in this kind of way and I feel like I’ve almost grown up with him. I met him when I was 19 and I think there’s s lot of growing into myself that I still was doing when I first met him and still am to this day.”