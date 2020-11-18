Mom-to-be Karlie Kloss debuts baby bump

Bump, there it is! Karlie Kloss has confirmed her pregnancy. The mom to be debuted her growing baby bump in an Instagram video on Tuesday. “Good morning,” the 28-year-old model said, before panning down to her belly. “Hello baby!” Alongside the post, she simply wrote: “good morning baby ♥️.” Fellow models and celebrities celebrated Karlie’s exciting baby news. “Awwwww. The sweetest thing,” Reese Witherspoon wrote, while pregnant Emily Ratajkowski commented, “Congrats Karlie!” Meghan Markle ’s close friend Misha Nonoo added, “💕💕💕💕.”

©Getty Images Karlie Kloss is expecting her first child with husband Joshua Kushner

News broke in October that Karlie and her husband Joshua Kushner, 35, are expecting their first child. “Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021,” a source close to the supermodel told People magazine at the time. “She will be the most amazing mother.”

Karlie and Joshua, who is Ivanka Trump ’s brother-in-law, tied the knot in 2018. To commemorate their second anniversary last month, the Kode With Klossy founder shared a black and white video of her and Joshua dancing at their wedding, which she captioned: “I fall more in love with you every day ❤️ Happy 2nd anniversary @joshuakushner.” Meanwhile, the model’s husband posted a picture of Karlie writing, “happy anniversary karlie. i pinch myself every day 😍.”