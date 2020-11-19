Wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Naya Rivera’s son Josey

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Ventura County Court on behalf of Naya Rivera’s four-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey. Rivera’s estate, and business manager are also listed as plaintiffs. The lawsuit names Ventura County, United Water Conservation District as well as Parks and Recreation Management (PMC) as defendants. Lake Piru has banned swimming since Rivera drowned there July 8th. The suit claims the county failed to adequately warn swimmers of the dangers there. In addition to wrongful death, the suit includes complaints for survival and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The suit also claims that the reports that Rivera pushed Josey up on the boat before she died are not true.

The lawsuit explains that as a minor, Josey “bring this claim through his guardian ad litem, Ryan Dorsey, who is Josey’s father.” The suit alleges that the pontoon boat Rivera rented was not equipped with the necessary safety equipment. “At the Lake Piru Recreation Area boating dock, Naya rented a pontoon boat from PMC – a boat that, it turned out, was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio, or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats.” The suit continues, “Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or lifesaving devices, in direct violation of California law…”

In addition to the lack of equipment, the suit claims that while there are numerous signs about snake bites and invasive mussels around the lake, there was not a single sign posted anywhere near the popular swimming area Diablo Cove. No “warning of the lake’s strong currents, low visibility, high winds, changing water depths, underwater caves, ledges, and drop offs, or the trees, brush, and other debris that congest its waters due to vastly changing water levels and winds.”