George Clooney opens up about surgery, pain, and why he likes watching Chrissy Teigen’s online activity

George Clooney appreciates a good “Clap Back.” The actor and director is aging like a fine wine and spoke candidly about his life these days in an interview with GQ. The outlet named him “Icon of the year.”

Fresh out of neck surgery with some Fentanyl in his system Clooney explained the surgery was for a disk problem. It was relatively minor but once they looked deeper they found other problems too. “It looks like arthritis, unfortunately. Which: Hey, isn’t it nice getting older?” In the rest of the interview Clooney talked about the accident that changed his life, a “pain guy” that helped him, his wife Amal Clooney , and why he loves watching Chrissy Teigan, aka “ the Queen of Clap Backs,” do what she does best.

Per GQ, the disk problem might have been a result of a motorcycle accident he had in Italy in 2018. It’s hard to know for certain because Clooney has been suffering from pain and physical discomfort for the last 15 years of his life.

In 2005 Clooney suffered from a horrifying spinal injury on the set of 2005’s “Syriana.” The actor was shooting a scene when someone kicked over the chair he was sitting in. Clooney tore his dura mater, which is the wrap around the spine that holds in the spinal fluid. WARNING GRAPHIC: according to GQ, “The spinal fluid was leaking out of his nose.” Clooney has said in the past that he contemplated suicide because of the around of pain he was in. The actor told the outlet he spent “three or four months really laying into painkillers.” He then decided to go to “a pain guy.”

According to the Oscar award winning actor, the “pain guy” taught him to train himself to think of pain as normal, ceasing the pain from existence. “Basically,” Clooney explained, “the idea is, you try to reset your pain threshold. Because a lot of times what happens with pain is you‘re constantly mourning for how it used to feel.” Clooney said he was “Euphoric” when he finally got it down. Unfortunately, Clooney was injured again in the motorcycle accident a year and a half ago when he was on his way to the set of “Catch-22” in Sardinia.

Clooney hit a car while riding 75 miles an hour on his motorcycle. “He literally turned directly in front of me,” Clooney said. Clooney watched CCTV footage of the accident, and explained, “I launched. I go head over heels. But I landed on my hands and knees. If you did it 100 times, maybe once you land on your hands and knees, and any other version you land, you‘re toast. It knocked me out of my shoes.” In addition to flying out of his shoes, he crushed the guy’s windshield with his helmet. “When I hit the ground,” Clooney said, “my mouth—I thought all my teeth were broken out. But it was glass from the windshield.” The actor also thought he was paralyzed due to the nature of the accident and laid there “waiting for the switch to turn off.” Miraculously, it didn’t.