Harry Styles’ mom talked about her son’s Vogue cover: “He’s just Harry, really. He’s always been Harry”

Harry Styles made headlines last week for being the first male to appear on the December cover of Vogue magazine on his own. The former One Direction member appeared on the cover wearing a lacy Gucci dress and tuxedo jacket. Although most people were beyond excited about the history-making cover, others gave both Styles and Vogue backlash for it. In a recent interview with British talk show host, Lorraine Kelly, the singer’s mom, Anne Twist came to her famous son’s defense.

“I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with (Harry and his sister Gemma) when they were smaller, which Gemma hated but Harry always embraced,” she said. ”But you know, who doesn‘t love playing dress-up?” Twist said about her son. “He’s just Harry, really. He’s always been Harry,” she said.

Clearly, the 26-year-old’s upbringing might have something to do with his love for fashion as he said, “Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with.”

Although most of the feedback on Styles’ cover was positive, some such as Candace Owens, criticized the fact that the singer was wearing a dress in the photo. “There is no society that can survive without strong men,” Owens wrote on Twitter. ”The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

In addition to Twist coming to her son’s defense, so did other celebrities such as actor, Elijah Wood. “I think you‘ve missed the definition of what a man is. Masculinity alone does not make a man. In fact, it’s got nothing to do with it,” Wood tweeted in response to Owens’ criticism.

Actress Olivia Wilde also shared her thoughts on the talked about Vogue cover, defending Styles by calling Owens’ tweet, “pathetic.”

Owens had no choice but to address her tweet but that doesn’t exactly mean that she apologized for what she said. “Since I‘m trending I’d like to clarify what I meant when I said ’bring back manly men.’ I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like ’toxic masculinity,’ were created by toxic females. Real women don’t do fake feminism. Sorry I’m not sorry,” she wrote.