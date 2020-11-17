Kylie Minogue shares the most emotional moment in her career

Kylie Minogue opens up about one of the most emotional moments in her professional career, performing at Glastonbury 2019 and feeling accepted as a performer.

The legendary singer just released her latest record DISCO and caused major commotion among her loyal fans and newly found fanbase, with the massive success of her new project, entering the UK album chart at number one.

The 52-year-old star who is globally known for her 2001 hit Can’t Get You Out of My Head has had a long and successful career, however she admitted that before her Glastonbury performance she never felt like she was “getting it right,” as she tends to be extremely critical with herself.

She also highlights the moment as a breakthrough in her self-confidence, explaining how she “began to process the feeling from being on stage that night,” making her feel the acknowledgment as a performer and adding that “for the first time” in her life she accepted it and couldn’t contain her tears.