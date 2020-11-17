Olivia Wilde defends Harry Styles amid controversial Vogue cover

Olivia Wilde joins the list of celebrities defending Harry Styles after he graced the cover of Vogue with a lace-trimmed Gucci ball gown, paired with a tuxedo jacket.

The stunning outfit started commotion amongst Harry’s fanbase, as he was praised for including gender-fluid fashion in the iconic publication, however the singer was also quickly criticized by the conservative audience, including political commentator Ben Shapiro and author Candace Owens.

Olivia, who is currently directing Harry in the 1950’s thriller adaptation Don’t Worry, Darling, noticed the comment made by Owens on Twitter.

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack.



Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

Stating that the magazine cover was an attack on society, explaining that “the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence,” urging to “bring back manly men.”

The 36-year-old director commented on the statement and labeled the conservative author as “pathetic,” while fans of the singer went on to defend him with examples of gender-neutral fashion throughout history.