George Clooney ‘didn't know how un-full’ his life was until he met wife Amal Clooney

George Clooney thought his life was “full” until he met his wife Amal Clooney . The once-famous bachelor, who divorced Talia Balsam in 1993, admitted to GQ that he was content with his life and just working prior to marrying the human rights attorney. “I was like, ‘I’m never getting married. I’m not gonna have kids,’” he confessed. “I’m gonna work, I’ve got great friends, my life is full, I’m doing well. And I didn’t know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. And I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.’”



©Getty Images George Clooney admitted that he did not know how un-full his life was until he met Amal

Marriage has admittedly changed the Money Monster actor, 59. He explained, “Because I’d never been in the position where someone else’s life was infinitely more important to me than my own. You know? And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed.”

George and Amal tied the knot in Venice, Italy back in 2014. Nearly three years after their glamorous nuptials, the couple became parents with the arrival of their twins Ella and Alexander Clooney. George and Amal’s son and daughter were born at London’s St. Mary’s Hospital in 2017.