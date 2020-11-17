George Clooney ‘didn't know how un-full’ his life was until he met wife Amal Clooney

George Clooney thought his life was “full” until he met his wife Amal Clooney . The once-famous bachelor, who divorced Talia Balsam in 1993, admitted to GQ that he was content with his life and just working prior to marrying the human rights attorney. “I was like, ‘I’m never getting married. I’m not gonna have kids,’” he confessed. “I’m gonna work, I’ve got great friends, my life is full, I’m doing well. And I didn’t know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. And I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.’”
Marriage has admittedly changed the Money Monster actor, 59. He explained, “Because I’d never been in the position where someone else’s life was infinitely more important to me than my own. You know? And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed.”
George and Amal tied the knot in Venice, Italy back in 2014. Nearly three years after their glamorous nuptials, the couple became parents with the arrival of their twins Ella and Alexander Clooney. George and Amal’s son and daughter were born at London’s St. Mary’s Hospital in 2017.
One year later, the dad of two was involved in a scary motorcycle accident. George revealed to GQ that Amal, 42, has since forbidden him from riding. When asked if he had any profound thoughts while flying in the air after being hit by a car, George answered, “You know, not really—Although my kids were like a year old, and mostly it was just the thought that this was it and that I wasn’t gonna see them again.”
These days, the dad of two is keeping busy at home amid the pandemic. “I cut my own hair and I cut my kids’ hair and I’m mopping it and vacuuming and doing the laundry and doing the dishes every day,” George shared. “I feel like my mother in 1964. You know, I understand why she burned her bra.” “It kills me that I can’t go see Bruce Springsteen in concert,” he added. “It kills me that I can’t go see Bono, can’t go see U2 in concert right now. But…you know, there’s a lot worse things in the world. People are dealing with a lot bigger problems.”