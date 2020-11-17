Kylie Jenner turned heads in a fiery red and bright orange outfit while going to dinner

Kylie Jenner seems to be making the most of quarantine. The 23-year-old has been seen going to dinner with friends in show-stopping outfits that is sure to attract attention. Last week, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen going out with friends in a stunning $3,000 orange and brown snakeskin print jacket over a burnt orange bodysuit that was paired with mom jeans and matching point toed heels. Just over the weekend, Jenner was once again spotted wearing another head-turning outfit.

©GrosbyGroup Kylie Jenner in a head-turning outfit.

The 23-year-old beauty mogul stepping out for dinner in Beverly Hills a few days ago in a bright fiery red satin blouse that was tucked into a pair of shiny bright orange pants. The businesswoman didn’t seem to be wearing a mask while out and about.

As a result of not wearing a mask, we got a glimpse at Jenner’s flawless makeup. Jenner opted for a soft brown eye look with contoured cheeks and her signature nude lip. The 23-year-old’s blonde hair was parted in the middle and as she moved her hair out of her face, Jenner showed off her long pointy brown manicured nails.