Kylie Jenner turned heads in a fiery red and bright orange outfit while going to dinner

Kylie Jenner seems to be making the most of quarantine. The 23-year-old has been seen going to dinner with friends in show-stopping outfits that is sure to attract attention. Last week, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen going out with friends in a stunning $3,000 orange and brown snakeskin print jacket over a burnt orange bodysuit that was paired with mom jeans and matching point toed heels. Just over the weekend, Jenner was once again spotted wearing another head-turning outfit.
The 23-year-old beauty mogul stepping out for dinner in Beverly Hills a few days ago in a bright fiery red satin blouse that was tucked into a pair of shiny bright orange pants. The businesswoman didn’t seem to be wearing a mask while out and about.
As a result of not wearing a mask, we got a glimpse at Jenner’s flawless makeup. Jenner opted for a soft brown eye look with contoured cheeks and her signature nude lip. The 23-year-old’s blonde hair was parted in the middle and as she moved her hair out of her face, Jenner showed off her long pointy brown manicured nails.
When Jenner isn’t grabbing a fancy dinner with friends, she’s focusing on her Kylie Cosmetics empire. Earlier this week, Jenner announced that a Kylie Cosmetics x Grinch Holiday Collection is coming out for the holidays. The collection is a Grinch-themed Kylie Cosmetics line in partnership with Dr. Seuss, according to People. The line is set to launch on Nov. 19.
“I grew up watching “The Grinch.” My daughter makes me watch “The Grinch” every night so this is very exciting for me,” Jenner said on her Instagram stories when she revealed the products.
In a press release for the holiday line, Jenner said, “I was so excited to partner with Dr. Seuss on this collection. There are so many great colors and shapes to play up with the theme and I loved the creative process of developing the products, picking the shade names and designing the packaging. I wanted to make sure there was a perfect mix of shimmers and matte hues for the lip and eye products, while also featuring the fun green, red and golds for the holidays, so the looks can be so versatile.”