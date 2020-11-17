Jennifer Lopez reveals she suffered from depression during pandemic

The pandemic has been understandably difficult for a lot of people, and even though celebrities have all the money and space in the world for their quarantining needs, that still doesn’t mean it’s easy to stay cooped up at home for months at a time.

Jennifer Lopez has it all: a loving fiancé, beautiful kids, and an enormous home--but just like the rest of us, the pandemic took a toll on her mental health. This week, the Latina Powerhouse winner told Spanish-language station El Zol 107.9 that she has suffered from depression.

“You know, it’s not easy. And during this pandemic I think everybody had a moment when they were depressed or they were scared about what was going to happen,” she admitted.

She went on to say, “I had a lot of moments where I felt really bad, my kids too, everybody in the house. It’s more important on the days that you feel bad that you get up and do something. Do a little workout at home, do something that’s going to make you feel good. Cook something you like, lift yourself up, keep going.”

When the mother of two asked about how her children, Max and Emme were doing, she replied: “(There was a) moment in which Emme, my daughter, came to my bed and was crying, “Why is this happening? I miss my friends. Why is this happening in our life?’”

She continued, saying, “Everything that was going on, and there were protests and a lot of things they were seeing. (I told her) sometimes things need to change, and when things change sometimes it hurts a bit. But it will always be for the good of everyone.”

“Sometimes you have to live those moments and you have to stay strong and grateful in those moments, because we have so much,” she concluded. “We have our health, we’re together, we have love.”