Twins or mother and daughter?

31-year-old Zoë Isabella Kravitz is an American singer, actress and model. She is the daughter of actor – musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. Kravitz posted on her Instagram a throwback foto of her mom holding her as a baby, with the caption

she don‘t have instagram cuz she’s cooler than all of us. happy birthday twin 🔥 #mama”

Ageless, stunning, beautiful and unique, can you guess who I am talking about – Lisa Bonet or daughter Zoë Kravitz? Or both? In a recent post wishing her hip mom a happy 53rd birthday, the actress, singer and model proves to us all what an identical replica she is of her mother. Some fans thought the picture was of Kravitz holding a random baby, but NO, take a look at the caption! It’s her mom holding her just about 30 or so years ago! WOW does Bonet age well!

©@zoeisabellakravitz

Take a moment and let that sink in. Yes, we know. Mind blown. Who doesn’t love a twinning photo, or a good lookalike pic, but this sure does take things to the next level. Happy birthday mama Bonet! Wish we could all age as well as you, good thing Kravitz knows she has the good genes.