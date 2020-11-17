Rebel Wilson reveals she was eating this many calories every day before make a lifestyle change

Rebel Wilson has been working hard over on her weight loss journey over the last year. The “Pitch Perfect” actress has been very candid along the way and recently revealed that she has lost over 40 pounds . Wilson shared some secrets in a recent interview with People Magazine and revealed the number of calories she was eating most days before she made lifestyle changes.
Wilson has described this year as her “year of heath.” The actress told People that one of the biggest things that helped was switching to a high protein diet. “Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” Wilson explained. “So, I‘ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.”
Despite the major lifestyle changes, Wilson knows she still has to enjoy some of the delicious things in life in moderation- like In n out. “It doesn‘t mean every week is a healthy week,” she said. “Some weeks are just write offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that. I’m just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance. I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ We’ll be like, ‘Should we get In-N-Out burger?’ And I’m like, ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I’ll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine.”
Slowing down during the pandemic has helped Wilson with her weight loss too. The actress explained, “I really took it as time to get really well-rested and de-stress… Because most of my stress is work-related.” “I definitely think with the slow down, it did help,” she continued. “I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn‘t loving myself enough either. And it does come down to that self worth and self love.”