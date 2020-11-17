Katherine Schwarzenegger shares the difficulties of being a new mom

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares her experience as a new mom during her latest Instagram Live, opening up about sleep deprivation and other relatable hardships with former wrestler Nikki Bella.

Loading the player...

The 30-year-old author welcomed her baby girl Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt with actor Chris Pratt on August 10, following their wedding ceremony at the beginning of the summer of last year in Montecito, California.

Nikki Bella also welcomed her first child in July with Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev and shared with her fans a difficult situation she had to endure, as it was revealed her newborn son Matteo had a heart condition after Nikki gave birth.

The two celebrities went on to have a conversation about how exhausting it is to be a new mom, explaining that “you definitely have moments where it’s harder,” adding that some days are better than others.

Katherine admitted that it’s also tough to know how to organize your time at home, adding that “if you want to get so many things done,” you should sleep when the baby sleeps, but it’s definitely easier said than done, asking “how does anything get done that you want to get done during the day?”