Demi Lovato jokes about getting ‘unengaged’

Demi Lovato cracked a joke about her short-lived engagement to Max Ehrich while hosting the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. The Sorry Not Sorry singer, 28, kicked off the annual awards show on Sunday evening with a hilarious monologue, recalling her lockdown experience. “I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly this year has been the longest three years of my life,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sung the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, COVID hit, and everything shut down. So I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode and got engaged.”

©Demi Lovato Demi joked about her and Max Ehrich’s failed engagement at the 2020 PCAs

“I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates unlimited. I also, didn’t know this could happen, but I reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged,” she continued. “And then I went looking for aliens in the desert. So basically the same as everyone else.”

After a whirlwind romance, Max and Demi, who started dating in March, got engaged in July. The Young and the Restless actor, 29, popped the question on a beach in Malibu. In her engagement announcement, the Disney Channel alum praised Max writing, “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner.”

News broke in September that the pair had called off their engagement. Max claimed that he learned about the status of their relationship “through a tabloid.” However, a source told People magazine, “Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over and it was going to come out in the press.”