Jennifer Lopez opens up about hair disaster in quarantine

Jennifer Lopez shares the details of her hair dye disaster during her time spent in lockdown at the beginning of the year.

The singer opened up about a terrible accident while trying to do her own hair, explaining that she tried to ask her colorist for step by step instructions, as she wasn’t able to recreate the look herself and it was impossible to see her in person amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer described the experience as “a disaster,” adding that she called Tracey Cunningham, her all-time hair colorist and told her “send me what you do and send me instructions.”

Admitting that the task didn’t seem to be a total success for the incredible performer, as she confessed during her appearance in the Today Show.

She also went on to talk about her best beauty tips and attributed her looks to having a good night sleep, “my number one beauty tip is sleep,” adding that there’s nothing more important than sleep if you want to continue looking younger, “you have to get your sleep in… it will keep you young.”

The 51-year-old entrepreneur also took a moment to talk about her favorite product to keep her hair looking healthy and vibrant, revealing that “an old product” that she loves is “Elnett hairspray” by L’Oreal.

Commenting on the product she also said that she loves it so much that she admitted to carrying “a small one in my bag” and keeping a big one at her house, because it never fails to be a “quick fix” for any occasion.