Olivia Wilde steps out to visit her horses following split from Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde was spotted alone, visiting her horses over the weekend, following the news of her split with fiancé Jason Sudeikis .

The photos show Olivia tending to her horse in Los Angeles, California, which marks her first outing since announcing her split from her fiancé of 7 years. In the flicks, she can be seen wearing a simple grey sweater, some blue jeans, black boots, and a chic blue and green striped mask. Although her hands are barely visible, it seems that her left hand--which is holding onto her horse‘s collar--is bare, meaning the actress has taken off her engagement ring.

©GettyImages

The news of their split came over the weekend via an exclusive report from PEOPLE.

“The split happened at the beginning of the year,” a source close to the couple told the publication. ”It‘s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

Together, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis share son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4.

The pair first started dating back in November 2011 and Sudeikis proposed only a year later during the holidays in 2012.

“I met her at a finale party for SNL. We hit it off that night,” the Ted Lasso star told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in 2017. ”I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, ‘Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone,‘ So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races.”