Sofia Vergara shared fun backstage photos from the People’s Choice Awards

The 48-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share photos from the award show.

The E! People’s Choice Awards took place on Sunday night and all of the stars stepped out looking fabulous, including  Sofia Vergara . The Colombian actress took to Instagram to share multiple photos from previous People’s Choice Awards shows, as well as last night’s show.

Sofia Vergara at the 2017 People's Choice Awards©Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara on the red carpet at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards.

The 48-year-old shared a throwback picture from 2017 that showed Vergara on the award show’s red carpet, holding an award looking fabulous. In the 3-year-old picture, she was seen wearing a gold corset looking top paired with a body-hugging white skirt and strappy gold heels. She captioned the post, “#tb to Peoples Choice award 2017🎉🎉🎉 cant wait to be there again tonight!!!🥳”

Then the Latina Powerhouse shared a picture from backstage at the show the other night. The post showed Vergara in a red lace dress that had a corset style top on the upper half with a red sash that accentuated the Colombian’s waist. The bottom half of the dress was full of red lace and hit past Vergara’s ankles. Vergara had her long locks styled straight and parted in the middle. She wore a cheetah printed face mask to obey the CDC guidelines. The actress captioned the post, “Backstage at the #peopleschoiceawards 😷😷.”

Sofia Vergara at the 2020 People's Choice Awards©Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara backstage at the People’s Choice Awards
Another photo she posted was her holding one of two awards that she won for her role in the hit show, “Modern Family. The 48-year-old won awards in the categories, “Comedy TV Star,” and “Comedic TV Actress.” The post is a more up-close shot of the actress posing with one hand on her hip and the other hand proudly holding up her award. She captioned the post, “Gracias #peopleschoiceawards 💃🏻💃🏻 Gracias Modern Family!!! Gracias Gloria Pritchett❤️❤️❤️.”

The last post by Vergara for the evening is a picture of her making a dash for her car to go home once the award show ended. In the photo, she’s seen holding up her fiery red dress to cover her body and face, as if it was a blanket. The post was captioned, “Running back to my car like… #peopleschoiceawards #modernfamily❤️❤️❤️ gracias @dolcegabbana.”

Despite social distancing and all the guidelines needed to follow, Sunday night’s award show was a successful star-studded event and we wish a big congratulations to Vergara on her wins!

