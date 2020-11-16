Sofia Vergara shared fun backstage photos from the People’s Choice Awards

The E! People’s Choice Awards took place on Sunday night and all of the stars stepped out looking fabulous, including Sofia Vergara . The Colombian actress took to Instagram to share multiple photos from previous People’s Choice Awards shows, as well as last night’s show.

©Sofia Vergara Sofia Vergara on the red carpet at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards.

The 48-year-old shared a throwback picture from 2017 that showed Vergara on the award show’s red carpet, holding an award looking fabulous. In the 3-year-old picture, she was seen wearing a gold corset looking top paired with a body-hugging white skirt and strappy gold heels. She captioned the post, “#tb to Peoples Choice award 2017🎉🎉🎉 cant wait to be there again tonight!!!🥳”

Then the Latina Powerhouse shared a picture from backstage at the show the other night. The post showed Vergara in a red lace dress that had a corset style top on the upper half with a red sash that accentuated the Colombian’s waist. The bottom half of the dress was full of red lace and hit past Vergara’s ankles. Vergara had her long locks styled straight and parted in the middle. She wore a cheetah printed face mask to obey the CDC guidelines. The actress captioned the post, “Backstage at the #peopleschoiceawards 😷😷.”