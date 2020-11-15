kobe bryant daughter natalia

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia imitates the Kardashians: See their reaction!

The basketball icon’s eldest child recreated a trendy reality scene

Natalia Bryant and her athlete friend Sabrina Ionescu channeled their inner Kardashian over the weekend. The 17-year-old volleyball player shared a funny video of her with the 22-year-old pro baller on Saturday, November 14, in which they recreated a trendy scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Sabrina played  Kylie Jenner , while Natalia took on  Kourtney Kardashian .

“‘Cause I’m gonna get wasted,” Sabrina lip-synced, “I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I’m about to go for my second one. Kourtney, what the f*** are you on?” Natalia a.k.a. Kourtney’s hilarious response is: “I don’t know what’s going on, so I’m just appreciating my bread.”

 

Natalia paid a subtle homage to her late father  Kobe Bryant  in the cute clip. She donned a black tee that features a famous photo of him dunking. We also loved seeing the stunning Christmas tree in the background. I mean, if there’s ever been a year to bring Christmas cheer early it’s definitely 2020.

Ciara and Natalia Bryant look like two synchronized swimmers adorable video

Vanessa Bryant is selling the mansion she bought years ago with Kobe

 

Fans and celebrity friends alike lit up Natalia’s comments section.  Ciara  and Lala Anthony joined many in leaving laughing emojis. This even included  Khloe Kardashian ! She left tons of cry-laugh faces, clearly approving of the impersonation.

KUWTK’s “Wasted Bread” scene, as we’re calling it, occurred during a family dinner in Palm Springs. It’s been recreated countless times since airing in early October.  Sophie Turner  and  Joe Jonas  are among other stars to try it out. Jonas opted to be Kourtney, swapping bread for frozen yogurt. Do you have what it takes?

