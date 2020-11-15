Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia imitates the Kardashians: See their reaction!

Natalia Bryant and her athlete friend Sabrina Ionescu channeled their inner Kardashian over the weekend. The 17-year-old volleyball player shared a funny video of her with the 22-year-old pro baller on Saturday, November 14, in which they recreated a trendy scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Sabrina played Kylie Jenner , while Natalia took on Kourtney Kardashian .

Scroll to see how a Kardashian reacted!

“‘Cause I’m gonna get wasted,” Sabrina lip-synced, “I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I’m about to go for my second one. Kourtney, what the f*** are you on?” Natalia a.k.a. Kourtney’s hilarious response is: “I don’t know what’s going on, so I’m just appreciating my bread.”

Natalia paid a subtle homage to her late father Kobe Bryant in the cute clip. She donned a black tee that features a famous photo of him dunking. We also loved seeing the stunning Christmas tree in the background. I mean, if there’s ever been a year to bring Christmas cheer early it’s definitely 2020.

Fans and celebrity friends alike lit up Natalia’s comments section. Ciara and Lala Anthony joined many in leaving laughing emojis. This even included Khloe Kardashian ! She left tons of cry-laugh faces, clearly approving of the impersonation.

KUWTK’s “Wasted Bread” scene, as we’re calling it, occurred during a family dinner in Palm Springs. It’s been recreated countless times since airing in early October. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are among other stars to try it out. Jonas opted to be Kourtney, swapping bread for frozen yogurt. Do you have what it takes?