Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldana hilariously swat at fly while filming cooking show

Shoe fly! Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldana gave the world a much needed laugh by sharing some buzzy bloopers from their recent cooking segment. The Charlie’s Angels icon supported her friend Zoe’s empowering digital media platform BESE by participating in an episode of “The Flavor Of Sound.” While Cameron was the special guest, she had to fight to share the screen with an unexpected little co-star.

A fly desperately wanted to be a part of the “Bistec De Palomilla With Cameron Diaz” episode and caused them to reset various times. Lucky for us all, Cameron treated followers to the hilarious shenanigans with a behind-the-scenes video.

Buzzing can be heard from the start as the sensitive ASMR microphone picked up every sound. “You guys… I’m a kill that mother f*****,” Cameron semi-joked, laughing. Another shot showed Cameron trying to explain her Abuelos’ recipe with the fly swarming around. “I swear to God that’s my grandfather,” she said, backing away. “He’s like what are you doing giving away my secrets!”

The laughs continued, as creative director Zoe walked onto the set and tried to swat away the issue herself. As expected, they managed to turn out a crisp final product in the end. “Check out @bese’s latest episode of ‘Flavor of Sound,’ my first ever meditative ASMR (🤫) cooking lesson!” Cameron exclaimed in her caption. “I love what my girl @zoesaldana is doing with @bese —telling untold, multicultural stories that reflect today’s America.”

“On this episode I’ll be preparing a dish by my Cuban Abuelo: Bistec de palomilla 🥩 with a side of avocado salad 🥑 and an @avaline white wine mojito to accompany the Cuban dish!” she added, referencing her new wine venture. You can watch the episode here!