Marc Anthony welcomes beyond adorable new family addition

Marc Anthony has an adorable new “roommate.” The 52-year-old singer introduced his pet pig to the world on Saturday, November 14 with the most charming photo. “Meet FILOMENA my new roommate,” he wrote in the caption. The sweet snap is literally a pig in a blanket! It captures Little Filomena, who appears to be a teacup pig, peering out from the safety of a warm throw, almost smiling. And we’re squealing with delight!

Marc’s millions of fans and celebrity friends went gaga over the pink cutie, sending the Insta-HAM comments section ablaze with congratulatory wishes and heaps of heart-eyed emojis.

“Bella Filomena!” the official El Gordo y la Flaca show account wrote. The name Filomena means “friend of strength,” which we could all use in 2020, or “loved one.” The pretty pig joins other furry “loved ones” in Marc’s growing family of animals.

Another unusual pet in the Puerto Rican talent’s life is a deer named Bamboo . “My DEERist roommate,” he recently wrote on social media about the animal. “It was in such danger when I found him and could not help but rescue. Now it won’t leave my side.”

The star also recently welcomed baby goats to his scenic ranch. “In these difficult times, I have been reconnecting with nature and nature keeps giving back,” he wrote over the summer with a video of him holding the pair, “I rescued my lovely Deer #Bamboo and today brought more gifts. Sending love and light to all. What should I name them?” Marc also fathers various horses and dogs, making him on a similar level to anima lover Salma Hayek .