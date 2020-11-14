Salma Hayek rocks purple hair in tribute to late friend Prince

Salma Hayek ’s hair got hit by some purple rain! The 54-year-old A-lister proved she can rock any hair color by sharing a stunning photo to Instagram on Friday, November 13. Her chocolatey locks were covered in a purple hue in honor of her late friend Prince. The star’s eye makeup seamlessly matched in a violet tinge as she paid tribute to the legendary singer.

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek’s purple transformation

“Playlist for the weekend,” she began in her caption. She included songs: “Purple Rain,” “Nothing Compares 2 U,” “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss” and “[Party Like It’s] 1999,” to which she added the vital reminder - “(don’t forget the masks and social distance!!).” The final song on Salma’s list was “Valentina,” a track that stirred up a bit of playful controversy upon release.

As fans will know Valentina is also the name of Salma and husband Francois Henri Pinault’s daughter. They pair welcomed her into the world in 2007 and two years later Prince put out the psychedelic rock song. The song features lyrics, like: Hey Valentina, tell your mama she should give me a call/ When she get tired of runnin’ after you down the hall/And she’s all worn out from those late-night feedings/and she’s ready for another rock and roll meeting.

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek and Prince on set

While many speculated that Prince wrote the song expressing his secret passionate love for Salma, the pair have only ever appeared to be friends. Salma even called him that in her recent caption, adding: “I miss you friend. Rest in peace #prince.”

In June, the Frida icon celebrated Prince on what would’ve been his 62nd birthday. “With everything that’s happening, maybe many people will forget that today is Prince’s birthday,” she wrote, “but not me.” The Oscar-nominee went on to describe what she misses most about her talented pal and what she wishes he were alive to see today .