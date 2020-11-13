Jessica Alba and her lookalike daughter Honor dressed like twins while out on a walk

We’re a sucker for any celebrity having a lookalike kid and there are so many of them. Cindy Crawford ’s teenage daughter, Kaia Gerber is her twin, Reese Witherspoon ’s daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe looks more and more like her each year, and now Jessica Alba can be added to that long list. The actress was recently out with her daughter, Honor and the duo looked like sisters.

©GrosbyGroup Jessica Alba and Honor looked like twins in their LA neighborhood.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old actress and Honor were seen going for a walk around their Los Angeles neighborhood looking like twins in matching sweat outfits. The 12-year-old famous daughter is practically the same height as her mom now and the mother-daughter duo looked adorable in their coordinating looks.

Jessica wore a soft pink crewneck sweatshirt with matching pants and a black fanny pack hung around her body. The “Honey” actress had her brown hair pulled back in a low bun, with a mask around her neck, sunglasses, and multicolored sneakers on. Her lookalike daughter wore a grey half-zip sweatshirt with matching sweatpants, a soft beige pair of sneakers, and a tan face mask. Her hair was also tied in a low bun just like her mom.