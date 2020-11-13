Jessica Alba and her lookalike daughter Honor dressed like twins while out on a walk

We’re a sucker for any celebrity having a lookalike kid and there are so many of them. Cindy Crawford ’s teenage daughter, Kaia Gerber is her twin, Reese Witherspoon ’s daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe looks more and more like her each year, and now Jessica Alba can be added to that long list. The actress was recently out with her daughter, Honor and the duo looked like sisters.
On Thursday, the 39-year-old actress and Honor were seen going for a walk around their Los Angeles neighborhood looking like twins in matching sweat outfits. The 12-year-old famous daughter is practically the same height as her mom now and the mother-daughter duo looked adorable in their coordinating looks.
Jessica wore a soft pink crewneck sweatshirt with matching pants and a black fanny pack hung around her body. The “Honey” actress had her brown hair pulled back in a low bun, with a mask around her neck, sunglasses, and multicolored sneakers on. Her lookalike daughter wore a grey half-zip sweatshirt with matching sweatpants, a soft beige pair of sneakers, and a tan face mask. Her hair was also tied in a low bun just like her mom.
The Honest Company founder and husband of 12 years, Cash Warren , have two daughters and a son together - Honor, Haven, and Hayes. Honor is the oldest daughter being 12-years-old, Haven is 9-years-old, and Hayes is the newest addition to the famous family, as he’s only 2-years-old.
The actress first met Warren on the set of “Fantastic Four” in 2004. Alba played Sue Storm, while Cash worked as a production assistant on the film, according to PopSugar. The actress revealed that she had an instant connection with Warren when they first met. “Right after I met [Cash], I called my best friend and was like, ‘I met this guy and I feel like I’ve known him forever and I’m going to know him for the rest of my life,’” she told Cosmopolitan in 2010.
Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava looks like her twin in sweet 21st birthday tribute
Jessica Alba on having honest conversations about racism with her and Cash Warren’s children
Alba is best known for her roles in the 2003 film, “Honey,” the 2005 film, “Fantastic Four,” 2007 film “Good Luck Chuck,” and the 2010 movie, “Valentine’s Day,” just to name a few.