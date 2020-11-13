Khloé Kardashian slammed on social media for having COVID-19 tests on demand

For the Kardashian/Jenner family having parties in the middle of a pandemic seems to be no issue, a situation that has people infuriated. Recently Khloé Kardashian revealed on social media that she and her loved ones would hopefully celebrate Christmas and have rapid COVID-19 tests available after a fan asked the tv personality if they would cancel their extravagant annual celebration. “I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that!” she wrote. “But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest.”

Although Kardashian mentioned the importance of celebrating safely, her response prompt angry reactions, especially since they have tests on-demand — it is important to highlight that people can’t be tested without presenting symptoms. “I love ya Klo but is that the best use of the tests we have? So you can party?” a follower tweeted. “Just keep it to family. We are all making sacrifices this year.”

A doctor summed into the conversation and asked Khloé to donate the tests instead of using them to party. “As a physician who cannot ‘just get rapid testing’ on most of my patients, maybe you could skip the Xmas party and donate those tests to my sick patients? You know. Just to think of what is safest,” she wrote.

As a physician who cannot "just get rapid testing " on most of my patients, maybe you could skip the Xmas party and donate those tests to my sick patients? You know. 😳 Just to think of what is safest. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — craxysulligan (@craxysulligan) November 13, 2020

Another fan asked Kardashian to keep the gathering as private as possible to avoid thinking that it is okay to break the CDC’s social distancing rules. “If you have to throw yourselves another party, why not try keeping it private and not post pictures on your social media. So many people look up to you guys and when they see you partying they think it’s okay to do the same. Please set a good example,” the person wrote. Other followers said they don’t care about the health crisis because they haven’t been heavily impacted. “These people are not in touch with reality, nor do they care. I think what people need to understand is that their reality isn’t really reality. This pandemic hasn’t impacted these people, therefore they don’t care,” a Twitter user said.

Khloé Kardashian heat comes after Kendall Jenner celebrated her birthday at a big party. And Kim Kardashian West celebrated hers with a trip to a private island to feel normal. “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she wrote. “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more,” she tweeted. “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”